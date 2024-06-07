Persons with disabilities in Dong Nai to have better access to social services

At the launching ceremony for the project in Dong Nai. (Photo: VNA)





The launching ceremony for the project on improving the quality of life of persons with disabilities in areas heavily sprayed with Agent Orange was jointly held by the National Action Centre for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment, the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the Catholic Relief Services, and the provincial People’s Committee.



The project will be carried out in 11 districts and cities in Dong Nai from June 2024 to November 2026, aiming to expand healthcare and rehabilitation services for the group, improve their living standards and minimise social barriers for them.



Apart from benefiting 4,600 disabled people, the project will offer training to 3,360 officials, health workers and caregivers in the province.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Son Hung asked departments, agencies and localities to coordinate with Catholic Relief Services and partners to implement the project in line with legal regulations.



On June 5, a similar event was held in the southern province of Binh Phuoc to launch the project there. /.