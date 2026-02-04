Permanent Vietnamese goods showroom to open on Hanoi’s Trang Tien street

A view of the space at No. 62 Trang Tien street, Hanoi. Photo: VNA

A hybrid exhibition and livestream sales space for Vietnamese products is set to open at 62 Trang Tien street on February 5, backed by a partnership among the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, TikTok Vietnam, and the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (Napas).



The venue aims to serve as a dedicated hub celebrating the finest Vietnamese brands while connecting them with consumers through both in-person experiences and online channels.



Trang Tien street, though just 400m long, remains one of the capital’s most upscale addresses, where global luxury powerhouses like Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Dior, Vacheron Constantin, Rimowa, and Kenzo maintain their flagship presences. The new space at No. 62 will invite locals and foreign visitors to discover premium Vietnamese products that rival those international names in quality and appeal.



Named “Vitality of Vietnamese goods”, the venue features an open and visitor-friendly layout that facilitates product discovery and direct interaction. All participating companies and items must pass rigorous selection to ensure they are 100% Made in Vietnam with fully transparent sourcing and origins.



Designated shopping sessions will allow on-site purchases at promotional prices, with all payments processed cashlessly via VietQR to support modern and transparent retail practices.



Unlike short-term pop-ups, exhibition and livestream activities will run regularly, once every two weeks throughout 2026. As the coordinating unit, the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development will oversee enterprise and product selection while supporting the marketing of featured items.



Beyond physical displays and direct sales, each biweekly cycle will feature livestreams and sales on the agency’s TikTok channel, enabling nationwide access, discounted purchases, and home delivery through e-commerce integration.



According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the space is expected to become a cultural destination that honours the value, identity, and quality of Vietnamese products. Establishing such a permanent space in the very heart of Hanoi marks an advance in domestic market strategies, bridging producers and consumers while fostering sustainable demand for premium local goods.