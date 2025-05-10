Making news
Pepper exports surge 58% in value despite lower volume
Vietnam’s pepper exports in early 2025 saw a significant rise in value despite a drop in volume, thanks to sharp increases in export prices.
Amid global trade fluctuations, Vietnamese exporters have been actively diversifying their markets to reduce reliance on a few traditional partners.
Data from the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA) shows, in April, Vietnam exported 26,590 tonnes of various types of pepper, including 23,271 tonnes of black pepper and 3,319 tonnes of white pepper. Total export turnover reached 184.1 million USD, an increase of only 1.3% in volume but a remarkable 58% jump in value compared to the same period in 2024. The average export price of black pepper in April was 6,817 USD per tonne, while white pepper fetched 8,596 USD per tonne. The US remained Vietnam’s largest pepper export market for the month, importing 6,404 tonnes, up nearly 46% from the previous month.
In the first four months, Vietnam exported a total of 74,250 tonnes of pepper, earning 510.6 million USD. While export volume declined by 10.6% year-on-year, export turnover soared by 45%.
Vietnam’s top pepper export markets included the US, which accounted for 16,682 tonnes or 22.5% of total exports, down 26.7% year-on-year. Leading markets for white pepper exports included China, Germany, and the US.
On the import side, Vietnam brought in 5,688 tonnes of pepper in April, worth 36.7 million USD, up 15.1% in volume and 27.2% in value compared to the previous month. This figure was close to the country’s all-time monthly import record of 5,747 tonnes in May 2021. Brazil remained Vietnam’s largest pepper supplier, accounting for 3,792 tonnes, up 23.9% month-on-month and representing 66.7% of total imports.
In the four months, Vietnam imported 15,374 tonnes of pepper worth 88.3 million USD, representing year-on-year increases of 25.3% in volume and 104.8% in value.
VPSA Chairwoman Hoang Thi Lien noted that following the US's announcement of reciprocal tariffs, the market has become increasingly sensitive to pricing. Vietnamese pepper now faces fierce competition from Brazilian and Indonesian pepper, as their reciprocal tariffs are lower. This poses a major long-term challenge for Vietnamese exporters.
Lien stressed the need for businesses to diversify markets and seek new customers in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and other regions.
In addition to pepper, cinnamon exports also recorded positive growth in early 2025. Vietnam exported 11,879 tonnes of cinnamon in April, generating 30.2 million USD in revenue, up 55.6% in volume and 45.5% in value compared to the previous month.
In the January-April period, total cinnamon exports reached 31,976 tonnes, earning 84.9 million USD, up 43.1% in volume and 30.2% in value year-on-year.
Top cinnamon export markets included India, the US, and Bangladesh. Notably, exports to the UAE surged by nearly 124% to 1,583 tonnes, while exports to China skyrocketed by nearly 627% year-on-year to 1,504 tonnes./.