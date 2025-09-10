People-to-people diplomacy fostered through screening of Red Rain

The film's cast and crew and the audience at the screening (Photo: VNA)

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) hosted a screening of the film Mua do (Red Rain) on September 9 for members of the consular corps and Lao and Cambodian students studying in the city, a part of activities marking the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025),

Ho Xuan Lam, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of HUFO, said the event was aimed at giving international friends deeper insights into Vietnam, its people, and their indomitable will, courage, and aspiration for peace during the struggle for national independence and reunification. He expressed his hope that such cultural exchanges would help strengthen solidarity and friendship between the city’s residents and the international community living, working, and studying there.

Mua do is a war-themed feature inspired by the 81-day battle to defend Quang Tri Ancient Citadel in 1972. The film honours and remembers the young Vietnamese who devoted their youth to the country's independence and reunification, while conveying the people’s aspiration for peace.

Following the screening, the audience had the opportunity to chat with the film’s cast and crew.

Ariadne Feo Labrada, Cuban Consul General in HCM City, said the film stirred powerful emotions about revolutionary heroism and the sacrifices of Vietnamese army and people during a brutal yet heroic period, adding that the work helps the audience, especially the young generation, better understand the value of history and peace.

A representative of the Russian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City speaks at the exchanges with the cast and crew of Red Rain. (Photo: VNA)

Adiguna Wijaya, Acting Consul General of Indonesia in HCM City, thanked the director, actors, and production team for creating an impressive cinematic work about a pivotal chapter in Vietnam’s history.

Representatives from the consulates of Russia, China, Belarus, and India also extended congratulations to the film-makers, praising the artistic quality and humanitarian values of Mua do. They said that while the film depicts war, its central message is one of love, peace, reconciliation, and unity, reminding today’s generation of the importance of peace and the need for cooperation between people and people as well as among nations or global prosperity and development./.