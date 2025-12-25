Peak Fansipan blanketed in ice on Christmas Day

Ice coats the summit of Fansipan in the northern province of Lao Cai in the early morning of December 25. (Photo: Published by VNA)

Early on the morning of December 25, the first visitors reaching the summit of Fansipan in the northern province of Lao Cai were delighted to witness a rare and spectacular natural scene as ice coated the peak in white.

With temperatures hovering between 1 and 3 degrees Celsius, frost and ice covered the summit area, creating an ideal condition for tourists eager to admire icy scenery, clouds and experience a Christmas atmosphere amid a sea of cold mist.

According to a staff member of the Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist site, the icy condition appeared from the early hours at elevations above 3,000 metres. The ice layer, about 0.5 centimetres thick, clung to floors, railings, and other surfaces, turning the mountaintop into a shimmering white space with crystal-like formations.

By around 7:30 am, as sunlight grew stronger, the ice gradually melted, leaving only a thin layer on parts of the summit and around the flagpole. The rapid transformation – from thick frost in the dim early morning light to transparent ice melting under the sun – created striking visual moments for those present at the right time.

Meteorological experts advise tourists to wear suitable warm clothing and non-slip footwear as temperatures may drop to 0 degree Celsius, with dry cold air, strong winds and icy surfaces posing safety risks.

On November 21, a thin layer of frost appeared around the summit of Mount Fansipan in the early morning as temperatures dipped below 0°C, marking the first frost of the 2025–2026 winter on Vietnam’s highest mountain./.