Making news
Peacekeeping operations department granted Fatherland Protection Order
The event saw the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang; Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, who is also head of the inter-sectoral working group and head of the ministry’s steering committee for participation in UN peacekeeping operations; ambassadors of the countries cooperating with Vietnam in this regard; and representatives of international organisations.
The VDPO and Engineering Unit Rotation 1 were honoured with the third-class Fatherland Protection Order. Meanwhile, Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 and Col. Mac Duc Trong, head of Engineering Unit Rotation 1, were granted certificates of merit from the PM.
These are the Party, State, and Government’s recognition of their remarkable contributions to UN peacekeeping operations.
Reviewing the development of the VDPO, whose predecessor was the Vietnam Peacekeeping Centre, Director Col. Pham Manh Thang said that over the last 10 years, the country has sent over 800 officers and professional soldiers to UN peacekeeping operations, including five detachments of the Level-2 field hospital to the UN Mission in South Sudan, two others of the engineering unit to the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei, and 114 officers deployed as individuals.
The number of Vietnamese peacekeepers excellently fulfilling duties is much higher than the UN’s average, he noted.
Thang also took this occasion to thank leaders of the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission, the Defence Ministry, the inter-sectoral working group, the Defence Ministry’s steering committee for participation in UN peacekeeping operations, agencies and units across the army, along with international partners and organisations for assisting the VDPO in fulfilling the tasks assigned by the Party, State and people and successfully carrying out UN peacekeeping duties.
Deputy Minister Chien said the participation in UN peacekeeping operations has left good impression of Vietnam, including the country’s military and public security forces, on the international community. It has also helped protect the Fatherland early and from afar by peaceful means and promote the country’s stature and prestige in the international arena.
He expressed his belief that the VDPO staff will stay united, proactive, and creative while making relentless efforts to surmount every difficulty and excellently fulfill all the assigned tasks./.