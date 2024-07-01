Patient satisfaction at Hanoi hospitals reaches over 97%

A dengue fever patient is being treated at the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Dong Da General Hospital. (Photo: VNA)





Among surveyed public hospitals, Dong Da General Hospital has the highest satisfaction rate of 99.35% and Thanh Tri General Hospital the lowest, 82.04%.

The satisfaction rate stood at 98.38% in the non-public hospital sector. The Andrology and Fertility Hospital of Hanoi, Duc Phuc Andrology and Reproductive Support Hospital, Dong Do Hospital, Ha Thanh Private General Hospital, Hong Phat General Hospital, Hong Ha Private General Hospital are those with 100% satisfaction rate.

The evaluation of satisfaction of inpatients and outpatients was conducted in line with five groups of criteria including accessibility, transparency of information and medical examination and treatment procedures; facilities and equipment serving patients; attitudes and professional qualifications of medical staff; and service delivery results.

Outpatients coming for medical examination and treatment at general clinics and health stations of 30 district and township health centres and the 115 Emergency Centre showed an average satisfaction rate of 95.76%, the department said. Among them, the Ung Hoa district Medical Centre got the highest rate of 98.92%.

The survey indicated that some medical facilities, both non-public and public, are still facing difficulties such as degrading infrastructure and unhygienic toilets. Some non-public hospitals still lack canteens and parking areas for patients. Many district-level medical centres and general clinics are degrading or under repair, with old equipment and a lack of specialists. These problems have a significant impact on medical examination and treatment.

Based on the assessment of patient satisfaction, the department will direct units to continue to receive their feedback, propose solutions to fix existing shortcomings and improve quality of services, creating higher patient satisfaction in the coming time./.