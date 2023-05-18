Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on birth anniversary

Leaders and formers leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, National Assembly, Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on May 18, on the occasion of the late President's 133rd birth anniversary (May 19, 1890-2023).

Joining the delegation were President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien.

Former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, former NA Chairpersons Nguyen Van An, Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan also attended the ceremony.

Expressing their gratitude to the late President, the Party and State leaders pledged that the entire Party, people and army will continue following his invaluable guidance to bring the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress into life and successfully accomplish socio-economic programmes.

Later, the delegation offered incense and paid floral tribute to fallen combatants at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street.

In the morning of the same day, delegations from the Central Military Commission - Ministry of National Defence, the Central Public Security Party Committee - Ministry of Public Security, and the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee of Hanoi also laid wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and fallen combatants./.