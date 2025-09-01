Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

Party and State leaders lays a wreath and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on September 1, 2025. Photo: VNA

A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly (NA), the State President, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on September 1 morning on the occasion of the country's 80th National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2025).

The ceremony was attended by Politburo members: Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien.

Also present at the ceremony were former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former State Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang; former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; former NA Chairpersons Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; and officials and former officials of the Party and State, NA and Government, and representatives from various ministries and central agencies.

The delegates expressed their infinite gratitude and profound respect for President Ho Chi Minh’s tremendous contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

Eighty years ago, on September 2, 1945, at Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam). The Declaration of Independence strongly demonstrated the Vietnamese people's aspiration for national independence and their determination to mobilise all their physical and mental strength, and to sacrifice their lives and property in order to safeguard their freedom and independence.

The entire Party, army, and people of Vietnam are determined to steadfastly follow the path chosen by President Ho Chi Minh, creatively applying his ideology to carry forward the revolutionary cause he left behind, reaching new heights and standing shoulder to shoulder with the world’s powers.

The National Day is a time to reflect on Vietnam’s 80-year proud history, reaffirm its achievements in national construction and defence, and inspire today’s generations to carry forward the spirit of resilience and creativity toward a prosperous and civilised era for the nation.

After that, the delegation laid a wreath and offered incense at the monument dedicated war heroes and martyrs on Bac Son street to commemorate the soldiers who laid down their lives in the struggle for national liberation, independence, freedom, and the happiness of the people.

The same morning, delegations from the Central Military Commission – Ministry of National Defence; Central Public Security Party Committee – Ministry of Public Security; and the Party Committee, People’s Council, and People’s Committee of Hanoi also laid wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and fallen combatants./.