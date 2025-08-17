Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

A delegation of incumbent and former Party and State leaders, together with representatives of ministries and agencies, pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on August 17. Photo: VNA

A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on August 17, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Public Security Forces (August 19, 1945 – 2025) and the 20th anniversary of the All-People Security Safeguard Festival (August 19, 2005).



The delegation included Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.



Former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former State President Truong Tan Sang, former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, also joined the activity.



Throughout his revolutionary career, President Ho Chi Minh always extended his special affection and provided close, constant, and concrete guidance to the People’s Public Security Forces.



The People’s Public Security Forces have played a vital role in shaping the nation’s proud history, steering Vietnam’s revolution through every hardship to successive victories.



All officers and soldiers of the People’s Public Security Forces have been determined to carry forward their 80-year tradition of glory and pride. They have vowed to uphold revolutionary virtues and fine traditions, continue to set an exemplary role, and serve as the core in implementing the Party’s resolutions, directives, and conclusions. They have also pledged to always place national interests and the legitimate interests of the people above all else, wholeheartedly serve the Fatherland and the people, excellently fulfill every assigned task, and write new shining chapters in their proud history.



On this occasion, the delegation offered incense in commemoration of fallen heroes at a monument on Bac Son Street in Hanoi.

The same morning, a delegation of the Central Public Security Party Committee - the Ministry of Public Security, led by General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, and Minister of Public Security, paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, and offered incense at the Bac Son monument./.