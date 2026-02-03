Party, State leaders pay homage to President Ho Chi Minh on CPV founding anniversary

A delegation of Party, State leaders lay a wreath and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on the morning of February 3 on the occasion of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 – 2026). Photo: VNA

A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on the morning of February 3 on the occasion of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 – 2026).

Prominent among the participants were Party General Secretary To Lam; State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and President of the VFF Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai.

Also present at the ceremony were former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former NA Chairpersons Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and Politburo members, Secretaries of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Ministers, Vice NA Chairpersons, as well as other Party and State leaders, former leaders, and heads of ministries, central agencies and organisations.

The delegation expressed deep respect and honoured the immense contributions of President Ho Chi Minh, the great leader and national liberation hero, who founded and trained the Communist Party of Vietnam - the vanguard of the working class, the people, and the nation. The wreath laid by the delegation carried the inscription: “Eternal gratitude to great President Ho Chi Minh”.

The vibrant history of Vietnam’s revolution over the past 96 years has demonstrated that the CPV leadership has been the decisive factor in every victory of the Vietnamese revolution.

Under the leadership of the Party, the entire army and people have continued to uphold the revolutionary spirit and patriotic tradition, and joined hands to overcome countless challenges to achieve remarkable accomplishments. The Party’s leadership, combined with the unity and concerted efforts of the entire Party, people, and armed forces, continues to provide the collective strength for the country to overcome future difficulties.

The 96th anniversary of the CPV coincides with nationwide celebrations of the 14th National Party Congress, a historic event showcasing the Party’s, State’s, and people’s strategic vision and strong political determination to lead the nation into a new era of development. The Congress’s success has boosted confidence and expectations across the country. Guided by the Party, the people and armed forces are committed to implementing the Congress’s Resolution for a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, and thriving Vietnam.

After that, the delegation offered incense in commemoration of fallen soldiers at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Hanoi's Bac Son street.

On the same morning, delegations from the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence, and the Central Public Security Party Committee - the Ministry of Public Security, also laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader’s mausoleum and heroic martyrs at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs./.