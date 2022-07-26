Party, State leaders pay homage to martyrs

A delegation of Party, State, National Assembly (NA), Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front leaders on July 26 offered incense in tribute to fallen combatants at the Martyrs’ Monument and paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi on the occasion of the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).



The delegation included former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, former NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, among others.



They expressed their profound gratitude to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to the struggle for national liberation and reunification, and for national independence and freedom of the Fatherland and well-being of the people.



Over the past 75 years, movements to care for the families of martyrs and invalids and those rendering service to the nation have received special attention from the Party, State and the entire society.



On the same day, delegations from the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence; the Central Public Security Party Committee - the Ministry of Public Security; the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; the Hanoi Municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Front Committee also paid floral tribute to heroic martyrs at the monument and President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum./.