Party, State leaders commemorate war martyrs, President Ho Chi Minh

Party and State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on July 27. (Photo: VNA)

A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly (NA), the State President, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid wreaths at the monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bac Son street and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on July 27 on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2024).

The delegation included President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Luong Cuong, President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien.

Former General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, Former NA Chairpersons Nguyen Sinh Hung, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and Vuong Dinh Hue; Politburo members, along with incumbent and former officials also attended the activity.

Also in the morning of the same day, delegations of the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence; the Central Public Security Party Committee - the Ministry of Public Security; the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; and the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and VFF Committee of Hanoi, among others, paid tribute to the heroes, martyrs at the monument, and President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum./.