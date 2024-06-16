Party official hopes for stronger Vietnam-China’s Guangdong cooperation

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia met with Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Guangdong province Huang Kunming on June 14.



At the meeting, part of Nghia’s working trip to China from June 11 to 15, the Vietnamese official expressed his impression on the dynamic and comprehensive development of the Chinese locality in all areas, particularly economy.



Nghia said Guangdong has strong economic and trade cooperation with Vietnam, and suggested both sides enhance communications work on the sound friendship, neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and States as well as between Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities with Guangdong.



He expressed his hope that the two sides will support and facilitate trade-investment-tourism promotion activities of Vietnamese localities, organisations and companies in Guangdong, the introduction of the Vietnamese culture and arts to Guangdong people, and people-to-people exchange and cooperation between media agencies and publishing houses of the two sides, thus creating firmer foundation for bilateral ties.



Huang, for his part, spoke highly of the development of the Vietnam – China relations as well as positive results in the economic, trade, investment and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and Guangdong in particular, stressing he supports and encourages local firms to promote investment in Vietnam while facilitating Vietnamese investment and business in the locality.



Guangdong always pays attention to preserving the relic sites connected to President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnamese revolutionaries in the locality, particularly the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League relic site and the grave of Martyr Pham Hong Thai.



Nghia paid tribute to Martyr Pham Hong Thai at his tomb and visited the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League relic site on June 15.



Earlier, Nghia had a working session with the Nanfang Media Group, the largest multi-media agency of Guangdong province./.