Party leader’s spouse joins UNESCO head in celebrating gender equality through artworks

Madam Ngo Phuong Ly (L) presents a traditional Vietnamese Ao dai (long dress) to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. (Photo: VNA)

Madame Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary To Lam, and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay attended the “We Are Able” painting exhibition at the Women’s Museum in Hanoi on June 27 as part of the latter’s ongoing official visit to Vietnam.



The exhibition, organised by UNESCO Hanoi, showcased nearly 30 artworks created by students from Cao Bang, Ninh Thuan, and Vinh Long provinces as part of the “We Are Able” project, a collaborative initiative between UNESCO and Vietnam's Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) aimed at empowering ethnic minority women and girls in disadvantaged regions through comprehensive learning and development opportunities.



Ly highlighted how the project's sincere nature transforms its name into an emotional message that captures the spirit of the journey that UNESCO, the MoET, and the community are building towards a more inclusive, equitable, and humane future for women and girls.



She also highly appreciated the UNESCO Director-General’s sentiment and attentions to Vietnam, underscoring that gender equality remains a strategic priority for the country, with multiple substantive programmes being carried out such as promoting learning opportunities in disadvantaged areas, expanding STEM education for girls, and enhancing women’s participation in all spheres of public life.

Madam Ngo Phuong Ly and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay at the “We Are Able” painting exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Azoulay, for her part, acknowledged Vietnam’s commitment to UNESCO's objectives, particularly inclusive education and sustainable development. She was deeply moved by the exhibition's artworks, considering them living proof of the "Her Education, Our Future" spirit.



Besides, the UNESCO General-Director praised the high proportion of women in leadership positions in Vietnam while recognising efforts to promote girls' participation in digital transformation. She stressed the need to accelerate women's involvement in technology and artificial intelligence.



Azoulay and Ly agreed that education is the key to achieve gender equality and reaffirmed their shared vision for deepened UNESCO–Vietnam collaboration.



They then toured an exhibition zone which highlights the traditional roles and life journey of Vietnamese women, from adulthood, marriage, and motherhood to family caretaking.



Ly graciously invited the UNESCO Director-General to enjoy a traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony with such delicacies as lotus tea and banh com (sweet cake made of green sticky rice and green beans)./.