Party leader’s spouse hosts Duke of Richmond at Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

Ngo Phuong Ly (right), spouse of Party General Secretary To Lam, and Duke of Richmond Charles Henry Gordon-Lennox and his spouse enjoy Vietnamese tea and special performances at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum on February 24. Photo: VNA

The spouse of Party General Secretary To Lam, Ngo Phuong Ly, met the Duke of Richmond, Charles Henry Gordon-Lennox, and his spouse at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi on February 24 as part of their visit to Vietnam.

The meeting, held in the early days of the Lunar New Year, reflected the goodwill built during General Secretary To Lam’s visit to the UK in October 2025.

Highlighting the importance of cultural exchange in strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries, Ngo Phuong Ly said she believes that the Duke and his spouse's first trip to Vietnam will open up more opportunities for cultural cooperation in the time ahead.

At the museum, which houses more than 21,000 artworks, the guests explored collections spanning different historical periods and viewed several national treasures, including the Thousand-armed and Thousand-eyed Avalokiteshvara statue, dragon-carved doors from Keo Pagoda, and a lacquer screen by artist Nguyen Gia Tri.

The Duke and his spouse expressed their impression of the diverse materials and techniques used in the exhibits, showing particular interest in Vietnam’s lacquer art.

The delegation also visited an exhibition themed “The Horse in Visual Arts” that features 60 works by prominent artists, where the horse symbolises aspiration, endurance and integration in the Year of the Horse.

As part of the programme, the guests enjoyed a traditional water puppetry performance. The host lady expressed her hope that the art form will be introduced at cultural events in the UK, helping bring Vietnamese culture closer to the international audience.

The meeting took place in a warm atmosphere, underscoring the role of cultural diplomacy in building trust, enhancing mutual understanding and further strengthening Vietnam – UK relations./.