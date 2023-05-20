Party leader’s book on socialism published in seven foreign languages

The Vietnamese version of the book, titled “Mot so van de ly luan va thuc tien ve chu nghia xa hoi va con duong di len chu nghia xa hoi o Viet Nam” (roughly translated as “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam”), was launched on the occasion of the 92nd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2022).



As one of the highly influential publications of the Party leader, it gathers his 29 outstanding articles and speeches, aiming to help cadres, Party members, and people gain an insight into socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam so as to promote consensus in society and bring into play the great national solidarity to achieve the strategic goals set by the Party, late President Ho Chi Minh, and the people.



Nearly 30,000 copies of the Vietnamese version have been published so far.



The book has also grabbed attention from researchers, scholars, and readers in other countries. Given this, it has been translated and published in foreign languages, firstly English, Chinese, Lao, Russia, French, Spanish, and Dutch, to introduce the Vietnamese Party and State’s viewpoints, guidelines, and policies on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam to the world and help international friends and overseas Vietnamese learn more about the land, people, culture, reform, and development of the country.



At the launch, Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and head of the steering committee for foreign service information, spoke highly of the translation and publication of the book in the seven foreign languages by the Su that (Truth) National Political Publishing House.



He also appreciated efforts by reputable experts and translators from ministries and agencies, as well as foreign experts who have good knowledge about political science and were invited to check the translations.



The official asked the publishing house to coordinate with relevant agencies to assess other countries’ interest in the book so as to propose the translation into other foreign languages.



Nghia also expressed his hope that foreign diplomatic agencies in Vietnam will help the book reach readers in their countries.



More than 11,000 copies of the book in the seven foreign languages have been published and will be provided for diplomatic agencies and organisations both at home and abroad.



Their online versions are also available for free on the publisher’s website, www.stbook.vn. Readers can also scan QR codes on the paper versions’ back covers to access the respective online versions./.