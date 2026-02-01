Party leader to pay state visit to Cambodia: Foreign Ministry

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) and Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to Cambodia for a state visit at the invitation of Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, according to the Foreign Ministry’s communiqué.



At the invitation of President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, General Secretary Lam will also co-chair a high-level meeting between the CPV Central Committee’s Politburo and the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee, and co-chair a meeting of the three Party chiefs of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, in Cambodia on February 6./.