Party leader requires youths nationwide to promote pioneering role

The Party and State always treasure and highly value the role and position of the youth, considering them a big social force, a mainstay and a future owner of the country, and one of the factors determining the success of the national industrialisation, modernisation, international integration, and socialism building.



The statement was made by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong while addressing the plenary of the 12th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for the 2022-2027 tenure on December 15, now underway in Hanoi.



Regarding major tasks and orientations for the next tenure, Trong asked for more efforts to put forward measures to realise important stances and thoughts on the youth work mentioned in the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution.



The HCYU should help young people well fulfill their mission to the Party, the State and the nation, and nurture their aspirations in the nation building and safeguarding; better the education of the young generations about the revolutionary ideal, morality and cultural lifestyle; and uphold patriotism and national pride.



He stressed the need to innovate and improve the quality and efficiency of the operations of the HCYU and other youth and teenager organisations, considering this the core foundation for improving the quality of the union's activities, thus meeting the requirements of the new situation, contributing to the building of the Party and the political system, and strengthening the national great solidarity bloc.



The HCYU should seek measures to gather young people of the ethnic minority groups and religions, and those living in mountainous, island and remote areas.



The Party leader requested youths nationwide to promote their pioneer role in improving the revolutionary morality; studying and training to gain higher expertise; labour, production and innovation to facilitate the national digital transformation; implementing political missions; sharing with the community in helping the poor and vulnerable groups; safeguarding independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity; and maintaining political security, and social order and safety.



First Secretary of the 11th HCYU Central Committee Bui Quang Huy affirmed that the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Vietnamese youths will loyally follow the path chosen by the Party, late President Ho Chi Minh and the people.



The HCYU will soon concretise the Party leader’s teachings and proposals to have specific actions to contribure more to the nation’s industrialisation, modernisation and international integration, he added.



The 12th congress, which will last to December 16, received congratulatory letters from the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union, the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia, the Communist Youth League of China, the Young Communist League, and more than 30 partner organisations, international friends, embassies in Vietnam./.