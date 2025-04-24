Party leader receives Rosen Partners CEO

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) receives Daniel Rosen, CEO of Rosen Partners (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam gave a reception in Hanoi on April 23 for Daniel Rosen, CEO of Rosen Partners – a privately held, industry-leading investment firm in the US.



Welcoming Rosen's return to Vietnam on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations and the second year of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Lam expressed his pleasure at the strong developments in bilateral relations in recent times.



He reaffirmed that Vietnam values the development of its relationship with the US and hopes the two sides will continue to deepen, enhance, and stabilise their cooperation in all fields, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, and investment, for the benefit of the people and businesses of both countries.



Assessing that Vietnam and the US are two economies with complementary advantages, the Party chief said Vietnam has an abundant workforce with a strong desire to contribute to and strive for progress, and rich natural resources, and places great emphasis on capital, technology, and high-tech products from the US.



At the meeting between Party General Secretary To Lam and Daniel Rosen, CEO of Rosen Partners (Photo: VNA)

Rosen shared his impressions of witnessing the talent, entrepreneurial spirit, and the remarkable changes in Vietnam, which, he said, have created favourable conditions and opened up more investment and business opportunities for US companies in the country.



He provided information about his company’s investment plans, notably a project to build a world-class amusement park in Vietnam, and committed to promoting cooperation in science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI), as well as connecting Vietnamese scientists with their US and international counterparts, and building specific collaborative projects in areas such as science and technology, AI, and smart governance.



Welcoming Rosen Partners' interest in investing in Vietnam, General Secretary Lam affirmed that the country is working to streamline its organisational apparatus and reorganise its administrative boundaries to expand space and facilitate development, in line with the country's goals for 2030 and 2045.



Vietnam encourages investment in the development of culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, and welcomes cooperation with other countries, including the US, in the field of science and technology, he said, urging the group to promote cooperation and invest in areas where the US has strengths and Vietnam has needs, including high-quality agriculture, and human resources development and training.



Rosen reaffirmed his commitment to making efforts to implement investment projects in Vietnam, contributing to the development of Vietnam and the Vietnam-US relationship./.