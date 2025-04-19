Party leader receives CEO of Warburg Pincus

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) receives Jeffrey David Perlman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the US-based investment fund Warburg Pincus and Chairman of the US-ASEAN Business Council in Hanoi on April 18. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 18 for Jeffrey David Perlman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the US-based investment fund Warburg Pincus and Chairman of the US-ASEAN Business Council.



General Secretary Lam affirmed that the US remains one of Vietnam’s most important strategic partners. He welcomed the positive and substantive development steps in the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in recent times, which have served the interests of both countries' people and contributed to peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and the world.



The Party leader congratulated and hailed Warburg Pincus’s successful investment projects in Vietnam, recognising their contributions to the Southeast Asian nation's development and to expanding economic, trade, and investment ties between the two countries.



He emphasised that the Vietnamese Party and State are committed to creating favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, including those from the US, to invest and operate efficiently and sustainably in Vietnam in line with the law.



Lam called on Warburg Pincus to maintain and increase its investment in ongoing projects, while exploring opportunities in high-tech industries, new energy, and digital infrastructure, which are sectors where US firms possess strong expertise and Vietnam has a growing demand.



The Party leader thanked Warburg Pincus and other US businesses for accompanying and support Vietnam in addressing trade and tariff issues between the two countries.



An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

He stressed that the Vietnamese and US economies are mutually complementary. He also noted that the recent visit to the US by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc in his capacity as Special Envoy of the Party chief, had yielded initial positive outcomes for bilateral trade negotiations.



General Secretary Lam asked Perlman and US enterprises operating in Vietnam to continue supporting and advocating for the early conclusion of these trade talks, in order to foster stable and sustainable economic, trade, and investment cooperation that benefits both nations’ people and business communities.



For his part, Perlman thanked leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State for their ongoing attention, support, and favourable conditions for Warburg Pincus and US companies to do business and invest in Vietnam.



Congratulating Vietnam on its impressive development achievements in recent years, he held that these have inspired and strengthened US investor confidence.



Perlman affirmed that, building on over a decade of successful operations in Vietnam, Warburg Pincus will continue its long-term investments that bring positive changes to the Southeast Asian country.



He highlighted key projects such as Ho Tram project in southern Ba Ria–Vung Tau province and Metropole Hotel in Hanoi as symbols of successful bilateral cooperation and foreign investment in Vietnam, which can help attract more investors.



Perlman pledged that he and leaders of Warburg Pincus will continue to provide support and policy advice for Vietnamese ministries and sectors, particularly in tariff solutions that benefit both nations’ people and businesses, thus contributing to the stable, sustainable, and effective growth of the Vietnam - US relations./.