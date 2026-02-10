Party leader pays tribute to late revolutionaries

Party General Secretary To Lam and his delegation offer incense at the memorial house of former Party General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh in Nguyen Van Linh commune, Hung Yen province. Photo: VNA

In Bac Ninh’s Phu Khe ward, Party General Secretary Lam and his delegation visited the memorial of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Van Cu, laying flowers and offering incense in remembrance of a model communist and an outstanding son of the nation.

Nguyen Van Cu joined the Indochinese Communist Party in 1929 at the age of 17 and was appointed Party General Secretary in March 1938, before turning 26. A pioneering revolutionary and gifted young leader, he played a decisive role in shaping key strategic shifts during the 1938–1941 period. His seminal work Tu chi trich (Self-Criticism) made enduring contributions to Party building and ideological renewal, reflecting his sharp political vision and lifelong dedication to national independence, freedom and the people’s well-being.

In Hung Yen province, the Party leader and his delegation offered flowers and incense at the memorial house of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh, honouring a steadfast revolutionary who devoted his life to national independence and socialism.

Nguyen Van Linh, real name Nguyen Van Cuc (alias Muoi Cuc), was widely respected as a principled and innovative leader, remembered for his commitment to action and accountability. As the first Party General Secretary of the Doi Moi (Renewal) period, he worked with the Politburo and the Party Central Committee to chart a reform path suited to Vietnam’s conditions, delivering initial breakthroughs and gradual improvements in living standards.

The delegation also paid tribute to veteran revolutionaries To Hieu and Le Van Luong at their memorial sites in Hung Yen, acknowledging their lifelong dedication and sacrifices for the revolutionary cause, national independence and the happiness of the people.

Born in 1912 in Hung Yen province, To Hieu joined the revolution at the age of 14 and sacrificed on March 7, 1944. Le Van Luong was remembered as a leader of integrity and exemplary revolutionary ethics, and a devoted student of President Ho Chi Minh. Le Van Luong was a leader of noble character and pure revolutionary ethics, living with sincerity and loyalty towards comrades and compatriots, and was a worthy and outstanding student of President Ho Chi Minh.

At the memorial house of Lieutenant General Nguyen Binh, a Hero of the People’s Armed Forces, To Lam expressed deep respect for the heroic martyr whose outstanding military leadership made significant contributions to the resistance wars against colonialism and imperialism and to the cause of national liberation./.