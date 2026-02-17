Party leader offers incense at Ly Thai To Monument, extends Tet greetings to Hanoi residents

Party General Secretary To Lam extends Tet greetings to people of Hanoi. Photo: VNA On the eve of the Lunar New Year (Tet), February 16, Party General Secretary To Lam offered incense at the Monument to King Ly Thai To, and paid a Tet visit to the Party Organisation, authorities and people of Hanoi at the municipal Party Committee headquarters.



General Secretary Lam paid tribute to the forefathers who built and defended Thang Long–Hanoi, the thousand-year-old capital of civilisation, safeguarded the nation’s sacred territory and nurtured invaluable historical and cultural traditions for the enduring vitality of the capital and the country. He also prayed for national prosperity, peace and strength.

At the Ly Thai To Flower Garden, the Party chief extended greetings to elderly citizens, children, traffic police officers and environmental sanitation workers on duty during the holiday.



At a meeting with municipal leaders, Vu Dai Thang, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, reported that the capital has ensured a joyful, safe and orderly Tet for residents and visitors. Political security and social order are maintained; policies for people with meritorious service and disadvantaged groups are implemented; healthcare services operate around the clock; and traffic safety and environmental sanitation are guaranteed.



He emphasised that 2026 marks the first year of implementing the Resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and the 18th Hanoi Party Congress. The city has directed agencies to promptly translate resolutions into action programmes, maintain work throughout Tet, accelerate institutional reform, planning and infrastructure development, and advance key projects to meet its 11% growth target for 2026.



General Secretary Lam noted the vibrant festive atmosphere across Hanoi, especially around Hoan Kiem Lake. He commended the city’s forward-looking 100-year vision planning and its determined implementation of Party resolutions. As the political-administrative centre of the country, Hanoi must pioneer innovation, foster science and technology, promote digital transformation, remove bottlenecks and develop a knowledge-based growth model.



He underscored the decisive role of officials and leaders in realising these goals, calling for responsibility, integrity and a spirit of dedication. Praising the determination to “work through Tet,” he described it as a reflection of responsibility before historic opportunities.



On behalf of the Politburo and Secretariat, the General Secretary extended New Year wishes of health, prosperity and success to Hanoi’s Party Organisation, authorities and people, expressing his confidence that the capital will achieve new victories in the first year of the new term.



At the turn of the year, the Party leader also visited and extended Tet greetings to the family of Professor, Dr, People’s Teacher Nguyen Lan Dung and Associate Professor, Dr, People’s Doctor Nguyen Kim Nu Hieu. He praised their lifelong contributions to education, health care and science, and encouraged them to continue inspiring younger generations in service of the nation’s development./.