Party leader meets with embassy's staff, representatives of Vietnamese community in Russia

Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse are welcomed by the embassy's staff, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam on May 11 emphasised the important role of the Vietnamese community abroad, saying that those in Russia in particular and around the world in general are developing, affirming its position in host countries and increasingly becoming an important resource for Vietnam’s development.

Meeting with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the overseas Vietnamese in Russia, Lam said that despite many difficulties, the Vietnamese community in Russia is still one of the leading Vietnamese communities abroad in charity activities, solidarity and mutual support.

The top leader congratulated the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia on being awarded a third-class Labour Order, and hoped that in the coming time, the union will continue to promote its core role in gathering and uniting the community, building an increasingly stable and developing community.

Regarding the embassy's staff, the Party chief urged them to further promote their mettle, professionalism and sense of responsibility, contributing to the relationship between Vietnam and Russia, serving the cause of national defence and development as Vietnam is entering new development era.

He requested the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia to pay more attention to affairs relating to overseas Vietnamese as the community is getting stronger and stronger.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi said that the Vietnamese community in Russia has a long history, being closely linked to the history of relations between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union and Russia today.

About 80,000 Vietnamese people are living, working and studying in Russia, with their legal and social status being increasingly consolidated, the ambassador said, adding that they always look towards the homeland with practical activities such as support for storm-hit victims.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the meeting with the Vietnamese embassy's staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia on May 11. (Photo: VNA)

Representatives of Vietnamese associations in Russia affirmed that the Vietnamese community is so happy to welcome the Party leader, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation.

This Russia visit will create many impulses to bring the bilateral relations to a new height, which is especially meaningful when Vietnam is entering a new era - the era of the nation’s rise.

They stressed that the role and position of Vietnam are currently being enhanced, creating a great source of encouragement and motivation for the pride and trust of Vietnamese people abroad. Strengthening Vietnam - Russia relations plays an extremely important role in ensuring the stable and long-term development of the Vietnamese community in Russia, they shared./.