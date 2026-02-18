Party leader leaves for inaugural meeting of Gaza Board of Peace in US

Party General Secretary To Lam leaves Hanoi on February 18 morning to attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace for Gaza in Washington D.C., the US. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam left Hanoi on February 18 morning to attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace for Gaza in Washington D.C., the US, from February 18 to 20.



The trip is made at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, who is also the Board’s Founding Chairman.



The General Secretary is accompanied by General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defence; General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security; Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee; Le Hoai Trung, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Pham Gia Tuc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office.



The Vietnamese delegation also include Nguyen Van Thang, member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Finance; Nguyen Thi Hong, member of the Party Central Committee and Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam; Le Manh Hung, member of the Party Central Committee and Acting Minister of Industry and Trade; To An Xo, Assistant to the Party General Secretary, in charge of the Party General Secretary’s Office; and Nguyen Quoc Dung, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US.



The top Vietnamese leader’s participation in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace demonstrates Vietnam’s support for and readiness to engage in the international community’s common efforts for peace and development. This is also a move to implement the agreement on cooperation in international affairs within the framework of the Vietnam – US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.