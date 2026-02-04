Party leader honours grassroots Party secretaries, press excellence

Party General Secretary To Lam and PM Pham Minh Chinh honour the first prize winners. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam attended a ceremony in Hanoi on February 3 evening to honour outstanding grassroots Party cell secretaries and present the 10th National Press Awards on Party building, known as the Golden Sickle and Hammer Awards.



The event, co-hosted by the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, the Communist Review, the Nhan dan (People) newspaper, Vietnam Television, and the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, coincided with the 96th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3).



In his keynote address, General Secretary Lam highlighted the great significance of the establishment of the Communist Party of Vietnam on February 3, 1930, as well as the successful 14th National Party Congress.



He underscored the pivotal role that grassroots Party organisations, cells, and members played in the success of the 13th Party Congress term. He placed particular emphasis on Party cell secretaries, who form the backbone of leadership at the grassroots level, stay closest to the people and are most firmly grounded in reality.



He praised the 96 exemplary Party cell secretaries honoured at the event as representatives of more than 250,000 nationwide. He described them as role models who show firm political resolve, strong ethics and lifestyle, and innovative, science-based approaches. They have successfully integrated the Party building with political tasks, socio-economic development, production and trade while fostering internal solidarity, building consensus, and earning broad public trust.



The leader noted that the Golden Sickle and Hammer Awards, now in the tenth consecutive year, have affirmed the press’s crucial position in the Party and political system building. The awards have widely spread best practices, innovations, and role models in accelerating the translation of Party resolutions into tangible results on the ground.



According to him, a growing number of journalistic works have pinpointed shortcomings, limitations, and “bottlenecks” needing urgent settlement in the Party building and rectification. They have sought solutions and adopted critical and constructive perspectives. Many of such pieces have garnered widespread public attention and helped Party committees and authorities at all levels address obstacles, drive progress, and effectively communicate major Party policies.



The General Secretary called on press agencies and journalists, both professional and non-professional, to focus on the key tasks of the 14th Party Congress term.



Information and communications work, he stressed, must truly serve as an inspiring “signal flare” and a rallying “drumbeat” encouraging the entire Party, people, and army to fully uphold the spirit of “self-reliance, self-confidence, self-strengthening, self-resilience, and national pride”, thereby successfully implementing the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution.



The 10th Golden Sickle and Hammer Award edition, launched on January 20, 2025, attracted a total of 2,296 entries, including 643 print articles, 866 electronic media pieces, 464 television reports, 230 radio works, and 93 press photos.



The final judging panel selected the top entries and forwarded them to the award’s Steering Committee, which approved six first, 13 second, 18 third, 10 thematic, and 35 consolation prizes./.