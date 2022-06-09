Party leader holds online talks with RoK President

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong held online talks with President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk-yeol on June 8, as the two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic ties.



President Yoon expressed his delight at the development of the relations, affirming that his country wishes to remain a trusted partner in Vietnam’s new development stage and considers the Southeast Asian country one of its most important partners in its policy towards the region.



The Vietnamese Party leader welcomed the RoK’s role in and positive contributions to regional cooperation frameworks and international issues for peace, cooperation, friendship and development.



He affirmed the importance attached to the Vietnam-RoK strategic cooperative partnership, and appreciated the Eastern Asian country’s support for Vietnam’s development process, including cooperation in the COVID-19 fight, considering it an important foundation for the new and better development step between the two sides for the common interests of the two peoples, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



The two leaders agreed to strengthen political trust, high-level contacts and relations on the Party, Government, National Assembly and people-to-people channels; promote the important role of economic, trade and investment cooperation; develop cooperation in the field of defence and security; and actively coordinate at regional and international multilateral forums and mechanisms.



They exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. Trong affirmed that Vietnam adheres to the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations; is a reliable partner and an active and responsible member in the international community; always pays attention to and is willing to make active contributions to the peace process and denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula; and supports efforts to maintain peace in Northeast Asia.



Regarding the East Sea issue, the two sides agreed on the necessity of maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development, and respecting the freedom of navigation and overflight, and the legitimate rights and interests of the countries in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.



They said that their talks achieved substantive results which have important and comprehensive orientation significance and opens up a new development stage of the two countries' relations.



Trong took the occasion to invite President Yoon to visit Vietnam. The latter accepted the invitation and invited the former to visit his country at an appropriate time./.