Party leader emphasises improving leadership in new period
In his opening remarks, the leader stressed that the meeting is significant to the realisation of resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, saying it offers an opportunity to look back on achievements recorded since the beginning of the 2021-2026 tenure, and identify limitations, their causes and lessons drawn, in an objective and comprehensive manner.
Regarding a report reviewing the leadership of the Politburo and the Secretariat, and some key tasks till the end of the tenure, the Party chief said it touches upon the domestic and global situation objectively and comprehensively since the 13th National Party Congress, which has experienced more rapid, unusual developments, and more difficulties and complexities as compared with the forecast as well as the corresponding period of previous terms.
The report also pointed to outstanding advantages, main shortcomings and their causes and lessons on the leadership in Party building and rectification and socio-economic development, among other fields, he continued.
It included analysis on the domestic and global situation from now till the end of the tenure, and major tasks for the second half of the term, the leader added.
Trong urged the committee members to uphold their sense of responsibility and democracy to contribute opinions on the report, and raise proposals on specific contents and issues that need supplements, amendments and clarification, if any.
He noted that reviewing the leadership of the Politburo and the Secretariat should be conducted in parallel with assessing the implementation of the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress, given a host of new and more severe challenges emerging in the domestic and global situation.
The report, once approved by the committee, will serve as a foundation for the Politburo and the Secretariat to carry forward achievements recorded in the first half of the tenure, while quickly and seriously dealing with shortcomings to better perform their tasks in the remaining time, he said.
The top leader emphasised that the results made over the past time are attributable to tireless efforts by the entire Party, people and army through tenures.
During the meeting, the committee will cast a vote of confidence on members of the 13th-tenure Politburo and the Secretariat.
In this regard, he said the confidence vote is intended to better materialise the committee’s guidelines, policies, resolutions and conclusions on Party and political system building and rectification, and building a contingent of high-ranking Party officials who have sufficient virtue and ability to perform their tasks, thus contributing to consolidating and enhancing the confidence of officials, Party members and people in the Party.
The Party chief also urged the committee to ensure democracy, objectivity, publicity and transparency both in holding the vote and using its results./.