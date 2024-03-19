Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Party leader congratulates President Putin over re-election

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, on behalf of the Party and State of Vietnam, on March 18 sent a congratulatory letter to Vladimir Putin over his re-election as President of Russia./.
  Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: AFP/VNA)  
