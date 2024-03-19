Making news Party leader congratulates President Putin over re-election 19/03/2024 Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, on behalf of the Party and State of Vietnam, on March 18 sent a congratulatory letter to Vladimir Putin over his re-election as President of Russia./. Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: AFP/VNA) Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, on behalf of the Party and State of Vietnam, on March 18 sent a congratulatory letter to Vladimir Putin over his re-election as President of Russia./. VNA/VNP