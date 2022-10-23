Party leader congratulates Chinese Party General Secretary on re-election

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on October 23 offered congratulations to Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.



In his message, the Vietnamese leader also congratulated the 20th CPC National Congress on its success, especially the creative development in continuously perfecting the theoretical system of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, as well as strategic visions and important goals and tasks set by the congress for the long-term development of China.



He expressed his belief that under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi being the core and the orientation of the Xi Jinping Thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, the entire Party and people of China will definitely fulfil the tasks set by the congress and soon achieve the target of basically realising socialist modernisation so as to build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, civilised, harmonious and beautiful.



He also appreciated Xi’s good sentiment and attention towards Vietnam and his important contributions to Vietnam-China relations, for the benefits of the two peoples.



Trong said that he always attaches great importance to and is willing, together with the Chinese leader, to direct all levels, branches and localities of the two countries to thoroughly understand and well implement the high-level agreements and common perceptions, thus bringing the friendly neighbourhood and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China to a new height that is stable, healthy and sustainable, meeting the fundamental and long-term interests of the two parties, countries and peoples, for peace, stability, cooperation and development of the region and the world.



“I look forward to seeing you again soon so that we can deepen our discussions on strategic issues, contributing to further strengthening political trust, and setting out major orientations for the future development of the two countries’ relations,” he wrote in his message./.