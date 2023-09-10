Party leader chairs official welcome ceremony for US President

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong chaired an official welcome ceremony at the highest level for a head of state for US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on September 10 afternoon.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) greets President Joe Biden (Photo: VNA)



This is the first time a US President has made a State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.

Party General Secretary Trong and President Biden at the welcome ceremony. Photo: VNA

The visit takes place when the two countries are marking the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Partnership.

After the welcome ceremony, the Party leader holds talks with the US President at the Party Central Committee’s headquarters building./.