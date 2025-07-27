Party leader attends ground-breaking of school in Dien Bien border commune

Party General Secretary To Lam (five from left) and other delegates at the ground-breaking ceremony. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Si Pa Phin commune Primary and Secondary School in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on July 27.



This is the first project implemented under the Politburo’s new policy on investing in building 248 inter-level boarding schools in land border communes.



The project is scheduled to be built during 2025-2026, with the Dien Bien provincial Department of Education and Training as the developer. It has a total investment of 220 billion VND (8.4 million USD), sourced from Hanoi support and social funding.



The school is designed to have 31 classrooms, dormitories, subject-specific classrooms, a multipurpose hall, a library, a sports field, and a swimming pool, meeting the learning and living needs of over 1,000 students from ethnic minority groups in border communes.



It not only provides students with better conditions for study and personal development but also contributes to preserving cultural identity, developing future human resources, and strengthening national defence and security in the border region.



Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, General Secretary Lam emphasised that the Party has always regarded education as a top national policy and a key driver for the country’s sustainable development. In recent years, despite many difficulties, the Party and State have given significant attention to border areas. However, the school system, especially inter-level boarding schools in border communes, remains severely underdeveloped, resulting in limited learning conditions for local students.

He affirmed that the policy on investing in building 248 inter-level boarding schools is a sound and deeply humanitarian decision, reflecting the special care of the Party and State for people in border, remote, and disadvantaged areas.



Building schools is not only to create better learning conditions for students, but also to pursue a long-term goal of improving the quality of life for people living along the border, thereby contributing to safeguarding national territorial sovereignty at its roots - through the people and the communities that are closely tied to the land, the forests, and the border lines and markers, he remarked.



The Party leader urged the provincial Party Committee and People's Committee, and Si Pa Phin commune to take strong and decisive actions, considering this a particularly important political task that must be carried out thoroughly, swiftly, and effectively. He emphasised the need to ensure site clearance, infrastructure readiness, and timely disbursement of funds, while also creating the most favourable conditions for construction units and future teaching activities.



Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Tran Quoc Cuong committed to closely coordinating with relevant agencies and units to ensure that the project is implemented on schedule, with high quality and safety, and put into operation as soon as possible.



At the same time, the province will carefully select and assign a team of dedicated and responsible administrators and teachers so that the school truly becomes a warm, shared home of students, especially those from ethnic minority communities in the mountainous and border areas still facing many difficulties, he stressed.



The same day, the Party General Secretary attended the inauguration ceremony of a newly built house for Ly A Chong’s family in Nam Chim hamlet, Na Sang commune; and presented gifts to 10 policy beneficiary families in the locality./.