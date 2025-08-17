Party leader attends ceremony marking 80th anniversary of People's Public Security Forces

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Public Security Forces (August 19, 1945 – 2025) and the 20th anniversary of the All-People Security Safeguard Festival (August 19, 2005), in Hanoi on August 17. Photo: VNA

A ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 17 to mark the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Public Security Forces (August 19, 1945 – 2025) and the 20th anniversary of the All-People Security Safeguard Festival (August 19, 2005), with Party General Secretary To Lam attending.



In his remarks, the Party chief stressed that the event offers the Party, the State, and the people an occasion to express sincere appreciation for the immense contributions of the People’s Public Security Forces, and foster pride, determination, aspiration, and a strong sense of responsibility toward the Fatherland.



He said the 80-year period has demonstrated the mettle, intellect, and remarkable growth of the People’s Public Security Forces under the absolute, comprehensive, and direct leadership of the Party, the unified management of the State, and the support, protection, and assistance of the people.



Pointing to regional and global uncertainties, the leader emphasised that the tasks of safeguarding the Fatherland early and from afar; defending national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; protecting the Party, the State, the people, and the socialist system; and ensuring national security and social order and safety place heavy yet honourable demands on the People’s Public Security Forces.

The General Secretary urged the prompt building of People’s Public Security Forces that are truly “revolutionary, standardised, elite, and modern,” strong in politics, ideology, organisation, and ethics; proficient in professional skills, law, and technology; disciplined and orderly; possessing both steel-like mettle and warm hearts; always ready to “sacrifice for the nation and serve the people”; and proactive in carrying out its duties with a spirit of “pioneering” and “innovation.”



Every officer and soldier must deeply embrace the principle that “the people are the root,” placing the interests of the nation and the people above all else, he stressed.



The leader also addressed tasks related to Party building, ideological education, discipline, and the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and other negative practices within the forces.



The People’s Public Security Forces should enhance the effectiveness of the fight against all forms of crime, particularly organised, transnational, hi-tech, corruption, and economic crimes; ensure traffic and public order; and build a safe, healthy social environment where people can feel secure to work, study, innovate, and contribute, the Party chief continued.

Every special operation and case must be carried out rigorously, in compliance with the law, objectively and impartially, with “no forbidden zones and no exceptions,” for the sake of justice, the nation’s honour, and the people’s trust, he noted.



He asked the People’s Public Security Forces to take the lead in digital transformation; and optimise big data systems; ensure the security and safety of information networks; safeguard national digital sovereignty; and build new capacities and tools to prevent, detect, investigate, and handle cybercrime.

The leader also ordered stronger international cooperation in security and justice, information sharing, and coordinated action, while actively engaging in and contributing to the shaping of international rules and norms in non-traditional security areas.



The General Secretary called for promoting the effectiveness of the “All people protect national security” movement with diverse and innovative forms and contents.



He also stressed the need to better care for the material and spiritual well-being of officers and soldiers, and to improve their working conditions, with priority given to remote, border, island, and other difficult or complex areas.



The leader described the People’s Public Security Forces as the “shield” and the “sword” safeguarding the regime and the people. Yet, he said, the “shield” can only be truly firm when forged by strict discipline, pure ethics, and steadfast ideals; when strengthened by the people’s trust; and when guided by the Party’s collective wisdom and political will. The “sword” can only be truly sharp when tempered in the trials of reality, honed by modern science and technology, and illuminated by conscience and justice.



At the ceremony, on behalf of the Party and State leadership, General Secretary Lam presented the People’s Public Security Forces with the Gold Star Order for the fifth time, in recognition of their outstanding achievements over the years, and conferred a banner from the leader to the forces./.