Party leader arrives in US for inaugural meeting of Gaza Board of Peace

Party General Secretary To Lam arrived at Joint Base Andrews in the US at February 18 noon (local time) to attend the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace. Photo: VNA

The February 18-20 trip is made at the invitation of President Donald Trump, also the Board’s Founding Chairman.

Welcoming General Secretary To Lam and the delegation at Joint Base Andrews were Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung; Ambassador and Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the United Nations Do Hung Viet; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang; Consul General of Vietnam in San Francisco Hoang Anh Tuan; Consul General of Vietnam in Houston Hoang Thuy Duong; along with staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy in the US.

As a founding member, Vietnam wishes to work with other members to promote the role of the Gaza Board of Peace in advancing peace and reconstruction in Gaza on the basis of resolutions of the UN Security Council, ensuring the legitimate interests of all parties, especially the Palestinian people, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

The top Vietnamese leader’s participation in the Board’s inaugural meeting demonstrates Vietnam’s support for peace efforts in general and for the Gaza reconstruction initiative in particular, contributing to deepening Vietnam–US cooperation in addressing regional and global issues, in line with the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.