Party General Secretary wraps up China visit

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Hanoi on November 1 evening, concluding his official visit to China at the invitation of Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping.



During his visit from October 30-November 1, Party General Secretary Trong held talks with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, received the Friendship Order of China, and met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Li Zhanshu, and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee Wang Yang.



At the talks and meetings, the two sides had in-depth exchanges, and reached many important common perceptions on the relations of the two Parties and countries.



On the occasion, 13 cooperation documents between the countries’ ministries, sectors and localities were signed.



Concluding the visit, the two sides issued a joint statement on continuing to promote and deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. The two sides held that Vietnam and China are both good neighbours and good friends sharing one strip of mountains and rivers, and good comrades and good partners with the same purpose, sharing a common destiny and making joint efforts for people’s happiness, wealthy and strong countries, and the noble cause of peace and development of mankind.



The two sides agreed to continue to maintain and strengthen the good tradition of high-level exchanges between the two Parties and countries in such forms as mutual visits, sending special envoys, phone talks, exchange of letters and messages, annual meetings as well as meetings at multilateral forums, exchange of views on important issues in the bilateral relations as well as in the international and regional situation in a timely manner; give orientations and directions at a strategic level for the stable and healthy development of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.



The two sides agreed to promote the overall directing and coordinating role of the high-level meeting mechanism between the two Parties and the coordinating role of the two Parties’ external relations agencies, continue to effectively implement the "Cooperation plan between the CPV and the CPC in 2021-2025" and “The plan for cooperation in personnel training between the CPV and the CPC in 2021-2025”, organise theoretical seminars between the two Parties, enhance exchanges and cooperation between agencies of the two Parties at the central level and Party organisations in localities, especially border provinces/regions, continue with exchanges in both theory and experience in Party building, national governance, prevention and control of corruption and negative phenomena; actively encouraged friendly exchanges and cooperation between the Government and National Assembly of Vietnam, and the Government and the National People's Congress of China, as well as between the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.



They also agreed to increase people-to-people friendship exchange education on Vietnam – China friendship, thus raising mutual understanding between the two peoples, especially young generations.



The two sides conducted sincere and frank in-depth exchanges on issues at sea; held that satisfactorily controlling disagreements, maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea is extremely important; and agree to properly handle issues at sea, contributing to long-term peace and security in the region.



The official visit to China by Party General Secretary Trong is a success, positively contributing to strengthening the solidarity and traditional friendship between Vietnam and China, enhancing and deepening the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era, and promoting peace, stability and prosperous development in the region and the world. The two Parties and peoples are delighted at these achievements.



Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong cabled a thank-you message to Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping following his visit to the neighbouring country from October 30 to November 1./.