Party General Secretary To Lam wraps up official visit to Bulgaria

A farewell ceremony is held for Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse at Sofia International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on October 25 morning, concluding their successful official visit to Bulgaria from October 22-24 at the invitation of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

During the visit, General Secretary Lam held talks with President Rumen Radev, met with the press, and paid courtesy calls on the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria. He also received the Chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, attended the Bulgaria–Vietnam Business Forum, witnessed the signing of cooperation documents between the two countries, and visited Sofia University and the National History Museum of Bulgaria.

General Secretary To Lam and President Rumen Radev adopted a Joint Statement on upgrading Vietnam–Bulgaria relations to a Strategic Partnership. Within this new framework, the two countries will deepen cooperation across all fields to ensure practical benefits for their people, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperity in both regions and the world.

During their engagements, both sides agreed to strengthen political dialogue and exchange of delegations at all levels, especially the high level; explore the establishment of new cooperation mechanisms between ministries, sectors, and localities; and enhance exchanges across all channels to consolidate political cooperation and mutual understanding.

The two sides expressed their readiness to promote al-level delegation exchanges to strengthen bilateral collaboration in defence and security, expand training and defence industry cooperation. They agreed to promote economic and trade collaboration, identifying it as a central pillar and a key driving force for shifting Vietnam–Bulgaria relations from a “traditional” to a “strategic, substantive, and effective” partnership.

Party General Secretary To Lam wraps up official visit to Bulgaria. (Photo: VNA)

They also consented to foster practical cooperation in science and technology, education and training, agriculture, culture, tourism, sports, labour, environment, and health, as well as to enhance coordination at regional and international forums.

Both countries affirmed their willingness to facilitate regular exchanges and cooperation between friendship associations and people’s organisations; to sign new cooperation documents to further strengthen bilateral ties; and to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Bulgaria and Bulgarian citizens in Vietnam to continue contributing actively to the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations./.