Party General Secretary To Lam leaves Hanoi for state visit to Laos

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam leaves Hanoi on February 5 morning for a state visit to Laos. Photo: VNA

The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

The General Secretary is accompanied by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; Politburo member, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man; Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of its Organisation Commission Le Minh Hung; Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai; Politburo member, Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang; and Politburo member, Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet; Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of its Inspection Commission Tran Sy Thanh; Politburo member, Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office Pham Gia Tuc; and Politburo member, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also joined the delegation.

The visit takes place shortly after the success of the 14th National Congress of the CPV and the 12th National Congress of the LPRP. The selection of Laos as the first country for the visit by General Secretary Lam and the high-ranking delegation of the Party and State in the new term holds profound political significance, demonstrating Vietnam’s consistent policy of attaching special importance and top priority to the Vietnam–Laos relationship. This is also the first State visit that Laos has welcomed following its 12th National Party Congress. It comes just over a week after the trip to Vietnam by Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun - the first foreign head of state to visit Vietnam after the 14th National Congress of the CPV.

The trip is an occasion for the two Parties and countries to continue affirming their great special solidarity, faithful attachment, and unwavering bond — a relationship that has been tested and continuously nurtured throughout history. At the same time, it reflects the highest political determination of the top leaders of both Parties and nations to further develop the bilateral ties in an increasingly substantive and effective manner./.