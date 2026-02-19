Party General Secretary To Lam holds phone talks with US senators

Party General Secretary To Lam held phone talks with Senator Steve Daines (Republican – Montana) and Senator Bill Hagerty (Republican – Tennessee), members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on February 18 (local time) on the occasion of his trip to attend the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace in Washington, D.C. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam held phone talks with Senator Steve Daines (Republican – Montana) and Senator Bill Hagerty (Republican – Tennessee), members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on February 18 (local time) on the occasion of his trip to attend the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace in Washington, D.C.



During the phone talks with Senator Steve Daines, General Secretary To Lam thanked the Senator for his congratulatory letter on the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which set the goal of making Vietnam a developing country with upper-middle income and modern industry by 2030, and a developed country by 2045.



He expressed thanks and appreciation for Senator Steve Daines’ efforts in promoting the US Senate’s adoption of the Resolution commemorating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the US and Vietnam, demonstrating the bipartisan support as well as the Senator’s personal support for Vietnam and Vietnam–US relations.



Reviewing the positive developments in the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including important contributions from the US Congress, the General Secretary suggested that both sides continue to build on the foundation established over more than 30 years, including delegation exchanges and parliamentary cooperation.



He also suggested that the two sides maintain stable and sustainable economic, trade, and investment ties, and that the US Congress continue allocating resources to assist Vietnam in addressing war legacy issues, particularly the dioxin remediation project at Bien Hoa Airport, unexploded ordnance clearance, support for persons with disabilities and war victims, and enhanced assistance in searching for, recovering, and identifying missing Vietnamese soldiers. The General Secretary affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to continued full and responsible cooperation with the US in accounting for American servicemen missing in action (MIA).



Congratulating To Lam on his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and recalling fond memories of his visit to Vietnam in March 2025, Senator Steve Daines expressed his impression of Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements and welcomed the US becoming Vietnam’s second-largest trading partner. He affirmed that Vietnam is an important economic partner of the US in the region and expressed hope that the two countries would soon finalize a reciprocal trade agreement.



Reaffirming strong bipartisan congressional support across generations for bilateral relations, Senator Steve Daines expressed his hope that Vietnam will become a strong, independent, self-resilient, and prosperous nation. He agreed on the importance of maintaining contacts and exchanges at all levels, especially high level, and shared the General Secretary’s views, stating that he would prioritise further cooperation on war legacy issues and other areas of mutual interest.



During the talks, the two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. Senator Steve Daines appreciated Vietnam’s participation in the Gaza Board of Peace, demonstrating its role as a proactive, active, and responsible member of the international community in addressing common regional and global challenges.



During a phone call with Senator Bill Hagerty, who is also a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, General Secretary Lam shared that the 14th National Party Congress took place successfully, marking a milestone that opens a new development stage for Vietnam.

The Party chief reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently pursues independence, self-reliance and self-strengthening; peace, friendship, cooperation and development; multilateralisation and diversification of external relations. He expressed Vietnam’s wish to work with the US to continue effectively and substantively implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

Thanking Senator Hagerty for his sentiments and attention toward Vietnam, the Party leader appreciated the support of the US Congress in consolidating and advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

During the call, both sides expressed their pleasure at the continued strengthening of political trust and the steady expansion of economic, trade and investment cooperation. The Party chief particularly valued collaboration in addressing war consequences, describing it as a bright spot in bilateral ties.



He proposed that both sides maintain the momentum of cooperation by increasing delegation exchanges at all levels, including via the parliamentary channel, and by sustaining and promoting economic, trade and investment ties in a stable and sustainable manner.

He also expressed his hope that the US Congress would continue to pay attention to and allocate resources for cooperation with Vietnam in addressing war legacies, including unexploded ordnance clearance, dioxin remediation and support for war victims. At the same time, he reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to continuing full and responsible cooperation with the US side in accounting for US personnel listed as missing in action.

For his part, Senator Hagerty spoke highly of Vietnam’s growing role and position, affirming his desire to further deepen the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on the basis of shared interests.

He noted that the two sides have made important progress in negotiations on a reciprocal, fair and balanced trade agreement, and expressed confidence that with openness, frankness and mutual respect, the agreement would soon be finalised. Strengthening economic cooperation, he said, would contribute to consolidating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Appreciating and thanking Vietnam for its positive and responsible cooperation in MIA searching efforts, the senator affirmed that the US Congress and Government would continue to work closely with Vietnam in addressing war consequences.

He also agreed with the Vietnamese Party chief on the importance of maintaining regular contacts and dialogue, expressing his wish to visit Vietnam again soon to further discuss measures to advance bilateral relations. On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, he extended his best wishes to the Party leader and the Vietnamese people./.