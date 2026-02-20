Party General Secretary To Lam holds phone talks with former US Senator Patrick Leahy

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam (centre) holds phone talks with former US Senator Patrick Leahy on February 19. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam held phone talks with former US Senator Patrick Leahy, a long-standing close friend of Vietnam, on February 19 afternoon (local time) on the occasion of attending the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace in the US.



The Party chief expressed his appreciation for and high evaluation of Leahy's enduring and heartfelt contributions over decades to the normalisation, consolidation and development of Vietnam–US relations, particularly in humanitarian cooperation and settlement of war consequences, which have helped enhance mutual understanding and trust between the two countries' people.



He noted that his attendance at the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace also provided an opportunity to meet US friends, marking a positive start to 2026 and creating fresh momentum for the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The leader also shared Vietnam’s major development orientations following the 14th National Party Congress, aimed at elevating the country’s development and continuing to deepen international integration.



General Secretary Lam spoke highly of the administration of President Donald Trump for continuing to attach importance to relations with Vietnam on the basis of respect for its political system, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while welcoming its support for ASEAN’s central role and stronger cooperation with the region, contributing to peace, stability and sustainable development.



For his part, Leahy reaffirmed his deep sentiments and personal bonds with Vietnam, as well as the bipartisan support of the US Congress for the Southeast Asian country. Leahy said he is proud to have been among the senators to early oppose the war in Vietnam, recalling that one of his first key votes in the Senate was in favour of ending this war.



During his tenure as President Pro Tempore of the US Senate and Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, he and other lawmakers worked to secure funding for war consequence remediation in Vietnam, including dioxin clean-up, support for persons with disabilities and the search for missing Vietnamese soldiers – efforts that have continued to this day and delivered tangible results.



He described Vietnam–US relations as a model of reconciliation built on mutual respect and shared interests, affirming his readiness to continue advocating cooperation and closer bilateral ties. Leahy added that he has maintained regular contacts with lawmakers of both Democratic and Republican Parties, encouraging them to sustain and further develop the relationship for the benefit of future generations./.