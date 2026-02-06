Party General Secretary To Lam departs for state visit to Cambodia

Vietnamese Party General Secretary To Lam. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and a high-level Vietnamese delegation on February 6 departed the capital Vientiane of Laos for a state visit to Cambodia at the invitation of King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni.



During the visit, General Secretary To Lam will co-chair the High-Level Meeting between the Politburo of the CPV Central Committee and the Standing Committee of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party, and co-chair the meeting of the three Party leaders of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos at the invitation of Cambodian People’s Party President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen on February 6.



Members of the official delegation include Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man; Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary, and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Le Minh Hung; Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary, and President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Bui Thi Minh Hoai; Politburo member, Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang; Politburo member, Minister of Public Security, General Luong Tam Quang; and Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu; among others.



The state visit to Cambodia by General Secretary To Lam is of special political significance, conveying a strong message from the Party and State of Vietnam, as well as from the General Secretary personally, of consistently valuing and giving top priority to the development and nurturing of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between Vietnam and Cambodia.



The visit not only helps further consolidate the solid political foundation of Vietnam–Cambodia relations, but also creates new momentum to promote comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries, as well as among the three Parties and three countries of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, for peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region./.