Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the international press conference to announce the outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA

Speaking before more than 700 journalists from domestic and international media outlets, General Secretary Lam expressed his appreciation for their continuous and timely reporting, which has helped Vietnamese at home and abroad, and international friends stay informed about the Congress.The Party chief stressed that the 14th National Congress was a resounding success, calling it a historic milestone in the Party’s 96-year journey and the country’s millennia-long history.According to the leader, the Congress highlighted “Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development;” responsibility, dedication, intellect and science for the people; and strategic autonomy, resilience, confidence and national pride for a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam advancing steadily toward socialism.He affirmed that the Congress was truly one of unity and consensus, reflecting the will, mettle, aspirations, determination, strength and cultural identity of the Vietnamese nation and the CPV in a new development stage. He noted that the Congress documents and related information had been fully provided to the press by the Organising Committee and the Press Centre.The General Secretary emphasised that the Congress not only reached a high level of consensus on its documents and action programme, but also demonstrated strong unity and focus in the selection of personnel for the 14th Party Central Committee.The Congress elected a new Party Central Committee comprising 200 members - 180 official and 20 alternate members. The Party Central Committee then elected the Politburo, the Secretariat, the General Secretary, the Inspection Commission and its Chairman, and assigned tasks to members of the Politburo and the Secretariat. Members of the 14th Party Central Committee represent approximately 5.6 million Party members nationwide and meet all required standards of integrity, ethics, credibility, capacity and qualifications. They were entrusted by the Congress to serve in the Party’s leading bodies and shoulder major responsibilities before the Party and the people in a new revolutionary phase.The Congress set orientations for building a Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat - particularly the key Party and State leadership of the 14th term - into a clean, strong and genuinely united collective, with a high degree of unity in will and action, embodying pioneering spirit, exemplary conduct, combat spirit, discipline, and a readiness to dedicate themselves to the Party’s noble cause and to improving the well-being and happiness of the people. The Congress also reached consensus on historic policy decisions aimed at successfully realising the two centennial strategic goals identified by the 13th National Party Congress.“We firmly believe that, drawing on the strength of our nation’s historical roots, nearly a century of leadership by the Communist Party of Vietnam, the support and unity of the entire people, and the encouragement, cooperation and solidarity of international friends and progressive peoples around the world, we will certainly materialise the Resolution of the 14th National Congress and successfully build a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy socialist Vietnam,” General Secretary Lam emphasised./.