Party General Secretary To Lam celebrates unity of military, security, diplomatic forces

Delegates at the gathering (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam attended a gathering with staff of the Ministries of National Defence, Public Security and Foreign Affairs in Hanoi on August 1, ahead of the 80th anniversaries of the Traditional Day of Vietnam People’s Public Security (August 19) and diplomatic sector (August 28).



Leaders from the above ministries highlighted the public’s trust and support, which have enabled the Vietnam People’s Army, the People’s Public Security, and diplomatic sector to work in close alignment over the past eight decades.



They spoke of a shared commitment that has driven their distinguished service, noting that their joint efforts significantly contributed to the success of the August Revolution and the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in 1945, as well as to the nation’s victories in its fight for independence and its ongoing cause of national construction and defence.



They vowed to deepen strategic coordination, not only among themselves but also with other Government agencies and local authorities. They committed to providing effective counsel to the Party and the State on issues of national defence, security, and foreign policy.



Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the gathering. (Photo: VNA)

In his address, General Secretary Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, praised the enduring partnership between the forces, describing it as essential to safeguarding national security, maintaining social order, and advancing Vietnam’s international relations and global integration.

The Party chief affirmed that the Vietnam People’s Army, the People’s Public Security Force, and the diplomatic service remain steadfast in their goal of national independence in close association with socialism. He emphasised that these are the core forces in defending and building a peaceful homeland, and have stood alongside the people in the cause of national liberation, reunification, and the firm protection of the country, the Party, the State, the people, and the socialist regime.



They have also played a crucial role in ensuring national security, expanding external relations, promoting international cooperation and integration, and elevating Vietnam’s international position and reputation.



In order to realise the country’s three overarching goals, maintaining peace and stability, ensuring rapid and sustainable development, and continuously improving the material and spiritual life of the people, the General Secretary called on the army, public security, and diplomatic sectors to exert greater efforts, demonstrate stronger political resolve, and strengthen their unity to fulfil every assigned task. The Party, State, and people place absolute trust in the competence, intelligence, loyalty, potential, and strength of these forces, he stressed.



A art performance at the concert. (Photo: VNA)

Later the same day, Party General Secretary To Lam, along with senior Party and State leaders, former leaders, and other delegates, attended a symphonic concert celebrating patriotism, the glorious Party, President Ho Chi Minh, and the noble traditions of the Vietnam People’s Army, the People’s Public Security Force, and the diplomatic sector./.

