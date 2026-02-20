Party General Secretary To Lam attends inaugural meeting of Gaza Board of Peace in US

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam (centre, back row) attends the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace in Washington D.C. on February 19 morning (local time). Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam attended the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace in Washington D.C. on February 19 morning (local time) at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, who is also the Board’s Founding Chairman.

The meeting was attended by heads of state and leaders from more than 50 countries, including founding members and observers of the Gaza Board of Peace.

Speaking at the event, US President Donald Trump emphasised that the Gaza Board of Peace is a mechanism for coordination with the United Nations to coordinate humanitarian aid, reconstruction, and stabilisation of the region.

Speakers presented the pillars for the transitional phase in the Gaza Strip, including restoring security with civilian police forces, economic recovery, sustainable relief, and restoration of basic public services. Besides the security stabilisation plan, the meeting also heard presentations on reconstruction plans for the Gaza Strip, including clearing debris, building 400,000 homes, developing hotel complexes, establishing a 5G network, logistics systems, and building open economic zones.

At the meeting, nine countries pledged 7 billion USD to support the people of the Gaza Strip. The US pledged 10 billion USD to the Board of Peace. The World Bank also announced the establishment of the Gaza Reconstruction and Development Fund at the World Bank to support the management of donor contributions and mobilise funding from governments and the private sector.

A view of the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace. Photo: VNA

President Trump highly appreciated General Secretary Lam's participation in the meeting, affirming his deep respect for Vietnam, an admirable country with an increasingly significant role and influence.



Vietnam participates in the Gaza Board of Peace to contribute to ending the conflict in Gaza, protecting civilians, ensuring safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, rebuilding essential infrastructure, and promoting a credible political process toward lasting and sustainable peace in the Middle East.



Vietnam's consistent stance is that all disputes and conflicts must be resolved peacefully, based on international law, the United Nations Charter, and respect for the fundamental rights and legitimate interests of all parties involved. As a country that has experienced numerous wars and received valuable assistance from the international community, with a sense of responsibility and goodwill, Vietnam is ready to cooperate closely with the members of the Board of Peace and participate, to the best of its ability, in joint efforts to provide urgent humanitarian assistance, rebuild essential infrastructure, and build trust among the parties.



Vietnam supports concrete solutions to end the conflict, restore peace, security and reconstruction, and ensure the livelihoods of the people in the Gaza Strip, and to implement a comprehensive political process in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter. At the same time, to ensure sustainable peace and uphold the rights of the people of the Gaza Strip, Vietnam hopes that the implemented measures will ensure the participation of all relevant parties, especially the Palestinian Authority./.