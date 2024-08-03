Party General Secretary, State President To Lam chairs press conference

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam answers questions from domestic and foreign journalists. Photo/VNA General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam chaired a press conference in Hanoi on August 3 to announce the outcomes of the 13th Party Central Committee’s meeting held earlier the same day.

Speaking at the press conference, Lam said the passing of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, an exceptionally outstanding leader and a staunch communist party member with great prestige of the Party, State and people, who fully embodied the qualities, talent, mettle and wisdom of the generation of Vietnamese leaders in the renewal period, is an extremely great loss that cannot be compensated for the Party, nation and people. At this moment, the entire Party, people, army and international friends are still deeply moved and filled with immense sorrow for our exceptionally eminent leader.

However, given the urgent and regular requirements and tasks of the Party and State in the cause of national construction and development and care for people’s lives, the Political Bureau and the Party Central Committee have decided to strengthen the leadership positions of the Party and the State, first of all the position of the General Secretary of the Party Central Committee.

“This is a pressing requirement of the Party and the country at present to ensure the leadership role and accomplish the goals set by the 13th National Party Congress; prepare for Party congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress; and lay a solid foundation to achieve the strategic goals for the 100th founding anniversaries of the Party and the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; and at the same time, determine a future vision, bringing Vietnam to be on par with the world's powers, contributing to peace and development in the world”, he stressed.

The leader noted that the election of the General Secretary at the mid-term is implemented in accordance with the Party Statutes, the personnel guidelines of the 13th Party Central Committee, and the regulations on the Party's personnel affairs. This is not a new issue as in the history of the Vietnamese Party, Truong Chinh and Le Kha Phieu were also elected as the General Secretaries at the mid-term.

The process of preparing and nominating the candidate for the position of General Secretary was carried out strictly, in accordance with the principles, fully meeting all standards for the position and procedures stipulated by the Party. To ensure stability, inheritance and development of experiences and achievements made by General Secretary Trong, previous leaders and the Party Central Committee of the previous tenures, and with the highest responsibility for the common cause of the Party and the country, the Political Bureau and the Party Central Committee democratically and thoroughly discussed, considered various aspects and reached high consensus on nominating and electing the position of the General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, according to the leader.

Being trustfully nominated by the Political Bureau, and elected and assigned by the Party Central Committee with the great responsibility of the General Secretary, Lam said he deeply understands that this is a great honour and a glorious responsibility before the Party, State, and people; before the tradition of the ancestors and the glorious thousand-year history of the nation; before previous generations of leaders, and before the requirements of successfully implementing the renewal path and building socialism in the country.

In his capacity as the General Secretary, he vowed to join hands with the Party Central Committee, the Political Bureau and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, to continue to inherit and promote the glorious traditions and valuable experiences of our Party; bring into full play the spirit of "self-reliance, self-confidence, self-resilience, self-strengthening and national pride"; reinforce solidarity and unity within the Party and the great national unity; connect the thought and the action, the will of the Party and the aspirations of the people; strive to successfully perform the Party's policies and guidelines, first of all the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress; devote wholeheartedly, with all his strength and dedication, and sacrifice for the cause of the glorious Communist Party of Vietnam, for a prosperous, democratic, equitable, civilised Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and for the happiness and well-being of the Vietnamese people.

“We pledge to faithfully continue the great cause of President Ho Chi Minh, continue to realise his noble ideals and the legacies left by previous generations of leaders, including late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong; together with the entire Party, people and army, we will strive relentlessly to achieve new development exploits, successfully follow great President Ho Chi Minh's teachings and the aspirations of the entire nation: "Our entire Party and people unite and strive to build a peaceful, unified, independent, democratic and prosperous Vietnam, making worthy contributions to the world revolutionary cause", he said.

The leader expressed his firm belief that with a correct and principled political policy; always taking serving the people as the goal to strive for, working for the interests of the working class, the working people, and the whole nation, for the goal of national independence and socialism; with the wholehearted trust of the people and the support of international friends, the CPV will build on its fine traditions and become more mature, stronger, and everlasting with the nation, and intertwined with the hearts of the people.

He hoped to continue receiving valuable assistance from revolutionary veterans, leaders, and former leaders of the Party, the State, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and mass organisations, agencies, sectors, localities, compatriots and soldiers nationwide, Vietnamese nationals abroad, and international friends and partners to help him well accomplish the assigned missions.

At the press meeting, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, along with other Party and State leaders, also answered questions from domestic and foreign journalists and media agencies about key issues of interest./.