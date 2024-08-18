Party General Secretary, State President To Lam arrives in Beijing

Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Director of the Office of the CPC Central Committee’s Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Foreign Affairs (left) welcomes Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse at the Beijing Capital International Airport on August 18. Photo: VNA General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Beijing on August 18 evening, continuing their state visit to China from August 18-20.

The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse.

Departing from Guangzhou city, Guangdong province, the plane carrying the Vietnamese delegation landed at Beijing Capital International Airport at 6:40 pm. (local time).



They were greeted at the airport by Chinese officials, including Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Director of the Office of the CPC Central Committee’s Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo, a large number of Chinese citizens, staff from the Vietnamese Embassy in China, members of the Vietnamese community, and Vietnamese students studying in China.

Later in the evening, Party General Secretary and President To Lam is set to visit the Vietnamese Embassy to meet with its staff, representatives of the Vietnamese community, and Vietnamese students in China.



The ongoing visit marks the first foreign trip by the top Vietnamese leader in his new role. It is a significant diplomatic event between Vietnam and China this year, expected to have a profound impact on the development trend of relations between the two Parties and countries./.