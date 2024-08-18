Party General Secretary, President To Lam, his spouse start state visit to China.



Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and his wife arrive at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China’s Guangdong Province. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Guangzhou city, Guangdong province, on August 18 morning, starting their three-day state visit to China.

The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse.

Welcoming the Vietnamese leader at Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou city were member of the CPC Central Committee and Governor of Guangdong province Wang Weizhong, Mayor of Guangzhou city Sun Zhiyang, and Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo.

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai and his spouse, Vietnamese Consul General in Guangzhou Nguyen Viet Dung and his spouse, and along with staff at the Consulate General and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Guangzhou were present at the airport.

While in Guangzhou city, Guangdong province, General Secretary and President To Lam and his entourage are scheduled to pay floral tribute to martyr Pham Hong Thai at his grave in the Huang Hua Gang Memorial Park, and visit the relic site of the headquarters of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League.

The Vietnamese leader will have a meeting with the Politburo member, Secretary of the Guangdong provincial Party Committee, and meet with Chinese friendship figures./.