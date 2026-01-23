Party General Secretary: People are centre, subject, goal and driving force of development

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the international press conference to announce the outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA The people are always the centre, the subject, the goal, the driving force and a key resource of development, and their satisfaction serves as the highest benchmark for all policies and decisions, Party General Secretary To Lam affirmed on January 23 while chairing an international press conference to announce the outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress.



At the press conference, a reporter from the Vietnam News Agency asked how Party organisations and members should demonstrate unity between will and action to swiftly translate the Congress’s Resolution into reality, thereby improving people’s livelihoods and enhancing public well-being.

Responding to this question, General Secretary Lam affirmed that the Resolution clearly defines the objectives, orientations and major solutions for the coming term and subsequent stages of development.



He emphasised that the crucial point is in putting plans into action. Based on real-world experience, he observed that a major flaw in the past was the poor execution of many good policies. That’s why the 14th Congress documents strongly focus on taking action and clearly defining responsibilities for each sector, level, official, and Party member.



The objective, he underlined, is to ensure that the Party’s guidelines and policies are brought into real life in a timely and effective manner, producing visible and tangible outcomes that the people can directly experience and benefit from, thereby strengthening public trust in the Party.



The Party has no other goal than improving the lives of the people, the General Secretary affirmed.



He emphasised that the requirement set by the 14th Party Central Committee is for all ministries, sectors, localities, agencies, units and enterprises to begin implementing the Congress Resolution. Each must clearly answer the questions of what needs to be done and how it should be done to bring the Resolution into life.



He noted that implementation should be practical, with clear responsibilities, set timelines, and measurable results. It’s important to translate the Congress documents into specific programmes and action plans with clear goals, assigned duties, and deadlines, to actively refresh the growth model and development approach by making science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation key drivers, and to boost efficiency and cost-effectiveness while encouraging thrift and avoiding waste.



Attention should also be paid to removing bottlenecks and unlocking all available resources to create a favourable environment for development. It is important to establish effective mechanisms for regular and ad hoc inspection, supervision and evaluation, with timely rewards for good performance and strict handling of delay, responsibility avoidance or buck-passing. The nation should also promote a culture of integrity and professionalism in public service, enhancing transparency and accountability, and strengthening information and communications to build consensus and foster substantive and effective patriotic emulation movements, he added./.