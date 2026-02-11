Party General Secretary pays tribute to late leaders ahead of Tet
In the warm atmosphere ahead of Tet, General Secretary To Lam warmly inquired about the lives and work of the families of the late Party General Secretaries, expressing his hope that they will continue to uphold fine traditions, strive for further achievements in their work, and actively contribute to national development.
Party General Secretary To Lam offers incense in tribute to late Party General Le Duan. Photo: VNA
Party General Secretary To Lam on February 10 paid tribute and expressed profound gratitude to late Party General Secretaries Truong Chinh, Le Duan, Do Muoi, Le Kha Phieu and Nguyen Phu Trong, and General Vo Nguyen Giap on the occasion of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – 2026) and in the lead-up to the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.
General Secretary Truong Chinh (1907-1988) was an outstanding and close disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, a steadfast and exemplary communist, a great personality and an eminent leader of the Vietnamese Party and revolution. With 81 years of life and more than 60 years devoted to revolutionary activities, he was entrusted by the Party and State with many key Party and State positions. As Party General Secretary, he was among those who initiated the Doi Moi (renewal) process, with the 6th National Party Congress marking a historic turning point in Vietnam’s revolutionary cause.
Party General Secretary To Lam talks to late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's wife. Photo: VNA
