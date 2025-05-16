Party General Secretary offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Nghe An

Party General Secretary To Lam and his delegation offer flowers and incense at Chung Son Temple dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh's ancestors. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam and a working delegation on May 15 offered flowers and incense at Chung Son Temple dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh's ancestors, and at Kim Lien Special National Relic Site in Nam Dan district of central Nghe An province in commemoration of the 135th birth anniversary of the late leader (May 19, 1890 – 2025).



General Secretary Lam expressed his gratitude and respect to President Ho Chi Minh – a revered national hero and the founder of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who devoted his whole life to the cause of national liberation and the struggle for peace, and happiness of the people of Vietnam and the world.



Fulfilling the late leader's sacred teachings, General Secretary Lam and the delegation pledged to promote solidarity and fulfill their responsibilities, contributing to the construction and protection of the Fatherland, making the nation more prosperous.



On this occasion, the Party General Secretary also planted a commemorative tree within the Kim Lien Special National Relic Site.



The Party chief presented the Party Organisation, administration, and people of Nghe An with a light sculpture titled “Viet Nam - Nhung Trang su Vang” (Vietnam – Golden Pages of History), honouring President Ho Chi Minh as the one who penned the nation’s most glorious chapters.



The artwork is monumental in size - standing 1,945mm high and 2,025mm wide, weighing around 3 tonnes. Cast from a solid block of bronze, it is shaped like an open history book, reflecting the notion that Vietnam’s past is a golden chronicle, and President Ho Chi Minh is the one who illuminated it.



Party General Secretary To Lam presents gifts to policy beneficiaries and people who rendered services to the nation. (Photo: VNA)

The dimensions themselves are symbolic - the height, 1,945mm, recalls the year 1945 when President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence at the Ba Dinh Square, marking the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam. The width, 2,025mm, points to the present moment - 2025 - marking 50 years of national reunification and 135 years since the birth of President Ho Chi Minh. The sculpture contains 79 pages, representing the 79 springs of his life devoted to the nation and its people.



Artistically, the sculpture blends tlight with bronze relief to depict Vietnam’s historical journey through cultural icons such as bronze drums, Lac birds, lotus flowers, and the rich imagery of the Vietnamese homeland. It interacts with sunlight throughout the day, projecting shifting visual motifs - from the image of President Ho Chi Minh to symbols like the lotus and flocks of Lac birds, depending on the time of day.



The artwork is both a monument and an interactive experience, inviting reflection on the late President’s journey - from his childhood lullabies to his quest for national salvation and wartime leadership. Every beam of light and sculptural detail conveys a story, a message from the past to future generations.



The same day, General Secretary Lam and the delegation paid respects at the memorial house of Nguyen Sinh Nham, President Ho Chi Minh’s grandfather, in Sen village, and visited the Sen Village Library (also known as the Nguyen Sinh Dien Library), located within the Kim Lien Special National Relic Site. The library houses over 10,000 books, newspapers, and magazines, serving more than 12,000 readers annually, including students, local residents, and visitors.



They also presented gifts to 25 families of national contributors and policy beneficiaries in Nam Dan district, as well as to staff and workers at the relic site. General Secretary Lam expressed his delight at visiting President Ho Chi Minh’s homeland on the occasion of the later leader's 135th birth anniversary, offering a moment to reflect on the nation’s proud history and the great contributions of Uncle Ho to the country and to Nghe An province.



Party General Secretary To Lam and his delegation gift a STEM classroom and 100 scholarships to outstanding students of Kim Lien High School in Nam Dan district. (Photo: VNA)

Commending the province’s social and economic progress and the improved living standards of local residents and staff at the relic site, the General Secretary reaffirmed that the Party and State will continue to care for policy beneficiary families, the underprivileged, and those who had rendered service to the country, ensuring that no one is left behind.



Also on May 15, General Secretary Lam also visited Kim Lien High School in Nam Dan district, where he gifted a STEM classroom and 100 scholarships to outstanding students. He described the gifts as a meaningful encouragement for both teachers and pupils, aiming to spark a passion for science and innovation. The initiative, he noted, seeks to inspire students in the area to pursue their studies, apply scientific knowledge in daily life, and contribute more to their homeland and the nation in the future./.