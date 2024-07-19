Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong passes away

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. Photo: VNA General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong passed away on July 19 afternoon at the age of 80, according to the board of health protection and care for central officials.

The board informed that after a period of illness, despite wholehearted treatment and care from the Party, State, leading medical experts and his family, due to old age and severe illness, the Party leader breathed his last at 1:38pm on July 19, 2024 at Central Military Hospital 108.

The Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee will issue a special communiqué about the organisation of a state funeral for Nguyen Phu Trong./.